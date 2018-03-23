Return to the Future: Lillehammer explores another Olympics

He then hedged, slightly. He said "extraordinary" circumstances could change that.

"But as of today we are planning to award 2026 alone," he added.

Heiberg is well connected. He is a former IOC executive board member, and former chairman of the IOC marketing commission. He also remains an IOC honorary member.

"I understand that IOC members would like to go back to Lillehammer," Heiberg said. "But maybe it's too early for 2026."

Heiberg said his preference was 2026, but he said politicians and the Norwegian Olympic Committee hadn't had enough time to study the costs and benefits.

The Russian city of Sochi famously spent $51 billion to prepare the 2014 Winter Olympics, a price that has scared off future bidders — particularly in Europe and North America. In addition, the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro were mired in corruption and a left a trail of white elephant venues, and unpaid bills.

"We are a very democratic country and have to follow certain procedures here," Heiberg said.

Six European cities pulled out of official or possible bids when the IOC sought candidates for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Bidders balked at costs, political unrest, or a lack of public support expressed in failed referendums.

It was left with two proposals, both from authoritarian governments: Almaty, Kazakhstan, and Beijing, China. Beijing won in a close vote.

Heiberg said many venues remain from 1994, and some were upgraded for the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics.

"There will not be very much investment here, that's the attractive part for Norway if we organize Lillehammer," Heiberg said.

Skeptics point out that games in the last 50 years have regularly gone over budget, and that precise costs in many have been difficult to track.

Without Lillehammer in the mix, Calgary and Stockholm are probably viewed as the two best bets for 2026. Calgary held the 1988 Winter Olympics, and Stockholm held the Summer Games in 1912.

Calgary or Stockholm would allow the IOC to return the games to traditional winter sports countries after games in Sochi, Russia, and Pyeongchang, South Korea. Beijing in 2022 is another non-traditional winter sports venue.

However, if Stockholm was picked for 2026 it could diminish the odds for Lillehammer in 2030.

"That's another discussion we have to go through," Heiberg said.

Sapporo should also be attractive after hosting the successful 1972 Winter Olympics. However, going to Sapporo would put another Olympics in Asia following games in Pyeongchang, Tokyo and Beijing.

Christophe Dubi, executive director of the Olympic Games, said the IOC is listening to all comers.

"Yes, we're talking mainly 2026," Dubi said, "but anyone that wants to speak to us and work with us on any future bid or future games — we're happily doing so."

