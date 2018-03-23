Former England coach threatened female official with pole

NYON, Switzerland — Former England women's soccer team coach Mark Sampson was being investigated for intimidating a female UEFA official with a metal pole at the 2017 European Championship before he was fired.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel banned Sampson for three games on Sept. 21. That was the day after the English Football Association fired him for "inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour" in a separate case focusing on relations with female players in a previous job.

Sampson was banned for "insulting, aggressive and insistent actions," including profane abuse, after England's 3-0 loss to the Netherlands in the semifinals in August.

UEFA says Sampson's language and attitude "grossly violated the basic rules of decent conduct and his behaviour was insulting."