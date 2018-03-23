Axford credits Halladay with change in approach

Rather than sign with another team, Axford took the rest of the summer off, spending time with his wife Nicole and their two sons, six-year-old JB and five-year-old Jameson.

"I had the intention of coming back but I think I needed that break for my mental state," Axford said. "Having some days off in the summer and being able to spend time with my kids, those were really special moments. It was something mentally that I thought I needed and wanted and it helped."

"Professionally speaking it may not have been the best move," he added with a laugh. "It would have been better to play with another team and pitch well and work my way into something this season. But I knew physically what I was still capable of and I'm pleased with where things are now."

Three years ago, Axford went through the scariest moment of his life when Jameson, then a toddler, was bitten twice in the foot by a rattlesnake in Arizona while Axford was getting ready for the 2015 season with the Rockies.

Jameson underwent multiple surgeries and stayed in ICU for four weeks. He was in a wheelchair for months after that and had to learn how to walk again.

The youngest Axford is doing well now. He and his brother are both showing interest in sports of their own — JB played hockey for the first time this year while Jameson took up gymnastics — but the rattlesnake attack changed Axford's perspective.

"You always appreciate the life of your children but when something like that happens it becomes a little more precious," he said. "Being able to spend that time with them last year, if I had signed with another team I wouldn't have had that. So I took advantage of it."

The day he signed with Toronto, Axford tweeted a photo of himself from Christmas morning in 1994 wearing Blue Jays pyjamas with the caption: "I am happier now than I was in this picture. Beyond excited for this opportunity!!!"

He credits the Blue Jays for luring him towards baseball at a young age.

"I was 9 and 10 when they won the World Series, and I was already playing baseball at that point but that really catapulted my love for the game," Axford said. "I may have said that cliche, it's a dream come true (to play for the Blue Jays), but it really is great.

"Just to come here and put on the uniform, it is special and it's hard to explain it any other way, honestly."

By Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press