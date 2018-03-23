Running back Frank Gore finalizes contract with Dolphins

MIAMI — Five-time Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore has sealed his deal with the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced the signing Friday. Gore, the NFL's active rushing leader, agreed to terms Thursday pending a physical.

Gore, who turns 35 next month, has rushed for 14,026 yards to rank fifth on the all-time list. He spent the past three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, and ran for 961 yards last season.

Gore grew up in South Florida and played for the Miami Hurricanes. He'll provide the Dolphins with depth behind Kenyan Drake, who became Miami's starter last season and averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

