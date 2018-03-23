Another Sweet 16 for Zags, another off-season of questions

Tillie said he didn't know yet whether he'd be coming back. "I'll think about it with my family," he said.

Also weighing his future is sophomore forward Rui Hachimura. Hachimura, who is a sensation in Japan as one of the few U.S. college players from that country, scored 12.9 points per game during conference play and excited scouts with his athletic moves.

"I don't know yet," said Hachimura. "I haven't talked about it yet."

The other big off-season question for Gonzaga will be which league it will call home in the future.

School officials have acknowledged that they are exploring other options, including the Mountain West Conference, in search of tougher competition. The Zags were 17-1 in WCC play this year, and have dominated the league for two decades, claiming 17 regular-season titles in Few's 19 seasons as head coach. They won 16 of their final 17 games this season and finished 32-5.

Melson took time after Thursday's loss to reflect on the accomplishments of a team that was thought to be in a rebuilding year after losing in the national title game in 2017.

"We didn't end up how we wanted to, but that doesn't define anything about our season," said Melson, who was a four-time WCC champion and reached at least the Sweet 16 in all four of his seasons.

"It's an honour to even be in the locker room with a lot of these guys," Melson said. "I'm not going to let this loss define any of us."

