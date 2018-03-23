Cristie Kerr shoots 64, opens 5-shot lead in Kia Classic

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Cristie Kerr shot an 8-under 64 on Friday in the Kia Classic to open a five-stroke lead halfway through the second round.

The 40-year-old Kerr had eight birdies in her second straight bogey-free round to reach 13-under 131 at rain-softened Aviara Golf Club. The 2015 champion has 20 LPGA Tour victories. She won twice last year and helped the U.S. win the Solheim Cup.

Lizette Salas, Hee Young Park and Caroline Hedwall were tied for second. Salas had a 67, and Park and Hedwall shot 70. The afternoon starters included top-ranked Shanshan Feng, Inbee Park, Michelle Wie, Ariya Jutanugarn and Lydia Ko.

Lexi Thompson was 2 over after a 74, leaving her in danger of missing the cut in the final event before the major ANA Inspiration next week at Mission Hills.