Wolverines meet Seminoles with Final Four berth on the line

But after middling performances in their first two NCAA Tournament games, the Wolverines showed they're ready for the big time with a 99-72 thrashing of Texas A&M on Thursday, overshadowing their typically proficient defence with the school's highest-scoring NCAA Tournament performance since 1992.

If the Wolverines can come up with a fitting sequel, they'll end Florida State's best post-season run since 1993.

Here are more things to know about the West Region final between Michigan and Florida State:

DOGS IN THEM: Michigan is aware of the dilemma it faces with Florida State's pressing, shot-blocking "junkyard defence," which has deserved its colorful name. "Just really getting after it," Florida State's Phil Cofer said. "We say 94 feet. That's picking the ball up early and playing hard to exhaustion. That's one of the key things of our junkyard defence. When everybody is locked into that, we can take ourselves all the way to the top."

GUT GEMACHT, MORITZ: Florida State is paying particular attention to Moe Wagner, the Wolverines' 7-foot German star. Wagner scored 21 points and hit all three of his 3-pointers in Michigan's rout of A&M. Florida State has two impressive 7-foot interior defenders in Christ Koumadje and Ike Obiagu, but they typically don't venture to the perimeter.

EVERYBODY SHOOTS: Wagner isn't the only outside shooter in maize and blue: Eight Wolverines hit a 3-pointer against the Aggies, and Michigan had 14 total 3-pointers. Florida State's junkyard defence allowed that many 3-pointers only once in 34 games this season.

EVERYBODY SCORES: Florida State's impressive offensive balance showed up again while the Seminoles beat Gonzaga with just one double-digit scorer. If Michigan's semifinal performance was any indication, the Noles might need to score a whole lot more points to keep up — and they think they've got the versatility to do it. Florida State has scored at least 74 points in seven games since January. "When you get offence from every position, that makes it easier when somebody is getting shut down by the defence," said Terance Mann, who had 18 points to lead Florida State against Gonzaga. "We feel like everybody on the floor can score for us, and that gives us an advantage."

ANN Arbour WEST: Florida State has plenty of fans in Southern California, but Michigan had a truly impressive crowd in the Staples stands for the victory over Texas A&M. Beilein expects more of the same Saturday. "Those people didn't travel here to see this game," he said. "They live here, and that's what's great about coaching at Michigan. We're everywhere."

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press