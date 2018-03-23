Kansas brings sanity back to March in 80-76 win over Clemson

OMAHA, Neb. — No crazy comeback story here.

Top-seeded Kansas brought at least a temporary halt to the insanity this March, withstanding a wild comeback from fifth-seeded Clemson for a too-close-for-comfort, 80-76 victory on Friday.

Malik Newman led the Jayhawks (30-7) with 17 points in a one-time runaway that got much closer and, quite frankly, won't mean much if KU can't finish the job in the Midwest Region final Sunday.

For the third straight year as a No. 1 seed, KU made its way through the Sweet 16. Getting to the Final Four has been a different story — and the Jayhawks are on the doorstep once again.

As a top seed the last two seasons, Kansas made it through the regional semifinals, only to flop a game shy of the Final Four both times. In fact, this is the sixth time Bill Self's team has been seeded first since winning it all in 2008; the Jayhawks haven't made the Final Four one of those times.

It could've ended Friday.

"We finished the game about as poorly as a team can," Self said. "We know we've got to be a lot better Sunday, but we're really proud and happy to be in the game."

Clemson trailed 62-42 midway through the second half, but climbed to within six with 2:27 left. But thanks to Devonte' Graham's offensive rebound with 1:57 left, the Jayhawks ran almost a minute off the clock. The Tigers got the next rebound and had a chance to cut it to a one-possession game, but misfired on back-to-back 3s. From there, Kansas overcame a dogged Clemson press just long enough to ensure that the Tigers couldn't pull any closer until the final buzzer. Kansas came into the game a 4 1/2-point favourite.

Gabe DeVoe had a career-high 31 for Clemson (25-10), which couldn't replicate the magic it showed in beating Auburn by 31 to reach its first Sweet 16 in 21 years.

PIVOTAL MOMENT