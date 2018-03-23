Bumgarner breaks hand when hit by line drive, needs surgery

Cheslor Cuthbert hit a solo home run off Bumgarner and had four hits. Pablo Sandoval hit his third homer for the Giants.

ELSEWHERE AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

DODGERS 10, ROYALS (SS) 0

Clayton Kershaw stretched his scoreless streak to 21 1/3 innings with 6 2/3 innings in his final tuneup for Thursday's opener against San Francisco. He allowed a leadoff single to Jon Jay and no other hits. He struck out four and walked none in his first appearance since turning 30 on Monday. Ricky Nolasco, who signed with Kansas City on March 7, allowed eight runs, five hits and two walks over 2 2/3 innings in his first start.

RED SOX 5, YANKEES 0

Aaron Judge hit leadoff for the first time in his professional career and went 1 for 4. Masahiro Tanaka gave up one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Boston's Sam Travis hit his sixth home run and Ivan De Jesus Jr. had three hits, including a home run.

CARDINALS 5, METS 1

Michael Conforto went 1 for 4 as a designated hitter on his first big league game action since surgery Sept. 6 to repair a tear in the posterior capsule in his left shoulder.

PHILLIES 8, PIRATES 2

Maikel Franco hit a two-run homer and a grand slam after entering with a .167 average in 48 at-bats. Aaron Nola allowed four hits in his last outing before his first opening-day start, at Cincinnati.

ORIOLES 6, RAYS (SS) 1

Baltimore opening-day starter Dylan Bundy yielded one run and five hits in five innings, and Chris Davis and Trey Mancini hit two-run homers. Kean Wong, a brother of Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, had a pair of hits for the Rays.

RAYS (SS) 6, BLUE JAYS 5

Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ allowed two hits in four scoreless innings. C.J. Cron had three hits, and Rays closer Alex Colome fanned one in a perfect sixth.

TIGERS 11, BRAVES 3

James McCann doubled twice and drove in five runs. Detroit's Norris gave up three runs — two earned — three hits and four walks in five innings. Anibal Sanchez made his second start for Atlanta, allowing three runs and seven hits in five innings. Freddie Freeman hit his second homer.

ASTROS (SS) 2, TWINS 2

Ryan LaMarre's double leading off the ninth inning was the first hit for Minnesota and Tanner English followed his first homer. J.D. Davis hit a pair of solo homers, raising his total to five.

ROCKIES 8, REDS 2

Homer Bailey, picked to start the Reds' opener, allowed consecutive homers in the fourth to Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez. Bailey, limited to 26 starts over the past three seasons because of injuries to his forearm and elbow, gave up three runs and eight hits in five innings.

ATHLETICS 4, ANGELS 2

Albert Pujols hit his first spring training homer for Los Angeles. Jake Smolinski finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle for Oakland.

CUBS 4, BREWERS 3

Ian Happ hit his sixth homer. Tyler Chatwood allowed two runs, six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings and also hit an RBI double.

MARINERS 5, WHITE SOX 5,

James Shields struck out three in three shutout innings. Dan Vogelbach hit his sixth homer, Kirk Nieuwenhuis hit a two-run homer and pinch-hitter Craig Dedelow had a tying three-run drive in the eighth.

