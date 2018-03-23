Jokic, Murray help Nuggets stay in race by beating Wizards

WASHINGTON — Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each scored 25 points to keep the Denver Nuggets' playoff hopes alive by beating the Washington Wizards 108-100 on Friday night.

The one-two punch of Jokic and Murray plus outside shooting from Will Barton allowed the Nuggets to withstand a third-quarter charge from the Wizards and maintain their sights on one of the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference. Denver went into the night two games back of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz and shot 50 per cent from 3-point territory to stay very much in the race with nine games remaining.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 24 points as it failed to gain ground in a competitive East where five teams are separated in the standings by four games.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Barton finished with 23 points, including five 3s. ... Had only 10 turnovers after 23 in their first meeting with Washington in October. ... F Paul Millsap played 25 minutes after being questionable with flu-like symptoms. ... G Gary Harris missed his fourth consecutive game with a right knee injury. ...

Wizards: Seven 3-pointers in the third quarter were as many or more than the Wizards made in 21 different full games this season. ... G John Wall, who has been out almost two months after left knee injury, is doing some basketball activities and could practice as soon as Saturday. There's no definitive timeframe for Wall's return. ... F Mike Scott and G Jodie Meeks returned after each missing a game for illness.

WIZARDS MEET PARKLAND STUDENTS

Some students, parents and teachers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School stopped by the Wizards' shootaround Friday morning and met with coach Scott Brooks, who called it an honour to speak with them. They're in Washington to march for gun control after 17 people were killed at the school last month.

"They're here for a purpose," Brooks said. "They've been through a lot. They've been through things that they shouldn't have to go through."

