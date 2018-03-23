Bucks overcame sluggish start to beat Bulls 118-105

The Bulls connected on five of their first seven field goal tries to take a 15-4 lead less than four minutes into the game. They took a 34-24 advantage into the second period before the Bucks bench swung the momentum.

"I loved our effort, especially early," coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We came into the game with the right mentality. I thought we really set the tone in the first quarter."

TIP-INS

Bucks: The 3-point and paint areas have been the root of their problems on defence of late. At the start of the day, they ranked 23rd in opponents' 3-point percentage and 24th in defensive rebounding percentage this month. ... G Matthew Dellavedova reported improvement in his sprained right ankle but there remained no timetable for his return.

Bulls: Payne tweaked his right ankle in third quarter. "I had X-rays," he said. "Everything was fine." ... Rookie F Lauri Markkanen shook off some pre-game back stiffness and started after a five-game absence. F Paul Zipser (sore right foot) was unavailable. ... G Antonio Blakeney (fractured left wrist) will sit out the rest of the season.

NEXT MAN UP

The Bucks were optimistic that Antetokounmpo's injury would not complicate their playoff run.

"I can't give you an honest answer and say exactly when he's coming back, but I believe it will be sooner rather than later," Prunty said. "I don't think it's worthwhile speculating at this time."

MORE AIR TIME

Antetokounmpo will be featured on CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday. The segment will trace his unlikely rise from a gangly kid in Athens, Greece, to a 23-year-old NBA franchise player.

RAMBLER MAN

Hoiberg was among the legion of Chicago area fans who had a rooting interest in NCAA Tournament game between the hometown Loyola and Kansas State, led by Bruce Weber, the onetime Illinois boss.

"Loyola is just so much fun to watch right now with all the different storylines," Hoiberg said. "Knowing Bruce, I know he's going to put a great game plan together. It should be an exciting game, but I gotta go for the Ramblers."

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host San Antonio on Sunday.

Bulls: At Detroit on Saturday night.

By Paul Ladewski, The Associated Press