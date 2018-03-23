Connor scores in OT as Jets nip Ducks 3-2

Winnipeg had sophomore star Patrik Laine in its lineup. He left Tuesday's game early in the second after blocking a shot with his left foot. The initial prognosis for the soft-tissue bruise was he'd miss Friday's game and likely Sunday's but Laine participated in the morning skate and was deemed good to go.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first. Winnipeg led 2-1 heading into the third.

Anaheim used its first power play of the game to go up 1-0 as Grant deflected a shot by Hampus Lindholm with 14 seconds left in a high-sticking penalty to Joel Armia. Winnipeg responded 55 seconds later when Ehlers scored his 28th goal of the season with a toe drag and high wrist shot that beat Gibson at 6:46.

Scheifele picked up the primary assist, extending his point streak to three games since returning from an injury that kept him out for five. Wheeler notched his 63rd assist on the play, stretching his point streak to five games.

The Jets swarmed Gibson for most of the period, outshooting the visitors 17-4.

Winnipeg went ahead 45 seconds into the second after Wheeler did some nifty stick-handling around Ducks defenceman Cam Fowler, then passed it back for Scheifele, who fired a shot in over Gibson's blocker.

The Jets increased their shots advantage to 33-10 after two as Gibson made big glove grabs on Laine and Tyler Myers. The Ducks had a shot go off the post also.

Veteran Winnipeg defenceman Toby Enstrom left the game with a lower-body injury.

Winnipeg hosts the Central Division-leading Nashville Predators on Sunday. Anaheim visits Edmonton the same day.

By Judy Owen, The Canadian Press