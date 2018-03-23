Berglund scores twice as streaking Blues beat Canucks 4-1

ST. LOUIS — Patrik Berglund scored twice and the surging St. Louis Blues beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Dmitrij Jaskin also scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen made 19 saves in his eighth straight start as the Blues won for the sixth time in seven games.

Sam Gagner scored for Vancouver, which has lost eight of nine. Anders Nilsson stopped 21 shots.

The Blues swept the season series and have won their last five games against the Canucks.

Tarasenko extended the lead to 3-1 just 14 seconds into the third period, slipping Jaden Schwartz's pass between Nilsson's legs. Tarasenko missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury.

Jaskin's sixth goal of the season with 2:29 left sealed it for St. Louis.

Berglund gave the Blues a 1-0 lead 40 seconds into the game, beating Nilsson with a backhand over his right shoulder. It was Berglund's second goal in three games.

Allen made the early goal stand up as the Blues were outshot 12-4 in the first period. Allen made four saves during a 45-second stretch of sustained pressure midway through the period as St. Louis failed to register a shot on goal for the final 13:09 of the opening frame.

Berglund made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 4:46 of the second, cashing in on a strong effort by Kyle Brodziak to chip the puck out and spring Berglund on an odd-man rush. It was just the fifth short-handed goal this season for St. Louis and the ninth allowed by Vancouver.

Gagner snapped a 25-game goal drought, firing in a one-timer off a pass from Henrik Sedin with 5:13 left in the second to cut the Canucks' deficit to 2-1.