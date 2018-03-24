Louisville women handle Stanford 86-59 in NCAA Sweet 16

"They have a combination of athleticism and aggressiveness, size," coach Tara VanDerveer said of Louisville. "They really extended their defence on us, and I think that we — intellectually, we knew that was going to happen, but you can't —it's hard to kind of talk to people about this is what's going to happen.

"And when it happens, it's a little bit different."

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal started out doing what it needed to stay with Louisville offensively, outshooting the Cardinals 73 per cent to 65 per cent in the first quarter. But Stanford still trailed by six, and that early statistic demonstrated its struggle to slow down the athletic Cardinals. With that went the Cardinal's goal of toppling a top seed for the third straight spring.

"They just knocked down a lot of shots," Carrington said of Louisville. "They were very aggressive on the offensive boards from the one to the five (spots). We didn't match that today."

Louisville: Playing just under 80 miles east of home with many of 5,715 clad in red at Rupp Arena, the Cardinals gave them a lot to cheer by clicking in many areas. They outrebounded Stanford 34-29, controlled the paint and outraced the Cardinal in the late-evening contest. Hines-Allen set the initial tempo on offence before Durr and others chipped in. Forward Sam Fuehring had 11 rebounds and nine points.

"We were trying to push the ball," Durr said. "Our point guards have done a great job of doing that, and our posts as well. Our posts are spreading the floor, and it's fun to play like that. I think we did a great job of spreading the floor tonight."

UP NEXT

Louisville faces No. 6 seed Oregon State in Sunday's regional final. The Cardinals won the inaugural meeting 61-43 in November 2012.

By Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press