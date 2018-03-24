CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Half-centuries by Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers helped South Africa to increase its lead to 294 runs in the third test as Cameron Bancroft and the Australian team came under scrutiny for possible ball tampering on Saturday — the latest incident in a hugely contentious series.

Markram was out just before the tea break for 84 and de Villiers was 51 not out as South Africa ended Day 3 on 238-5 in its second innings. The home team's lead was approaching the significant marker of 300, which would make it hugely difficult for Australia.

But there could be more serious trouble ahead for opening batsman Bancroft and Australia after he appeared to be holding a small yellow object in his hand around the time he was working on the ball as a fielder before the tea break.

Slow-motion replays, both on TV and broadcast on the big screen at Newlands, appeared to show Bancroft then putting the small object into his underwear.

English umpires Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong did walk over and talk to Bancroft at the time, and he produced what appeared to be a black sunglasses bag from his right pocket in way of explanation.

The TV replays seemed to suggest the player had put the other small yellow object down his trousers.

Although the umpires appeared satisfied with Bancroft's explanation on the field at the time and allowed play to continue, match officials could review other footage. Ball tampering is a level two offence in the International Cricket Council's code of conduct, which could result in a ban for any player found guilty.

Play continued and Bancroft came back on the field after the tea break.

Reverse swing has been a major part of this series, and players can increase that by roughing up the ball with foreign objects, which is strictly prohibited in cricket.

The incident was the latest in a string of contentious moments throughout the series, which have included near-brawls between players off the field, disciplinary hearings and bans for on-field misbehaviour, and an official complaint from the Australian team over what coach Darren Lehmann referred to as "disgraceful" abuse by home fans at Newlands over the first two days of this test.