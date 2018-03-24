C ya! Mets' David Wright is baseball's lone captain in 2018

MESA, Ariz. — Anthony Rizzo is a three-time All-Star and the 2017 winner of the Roberto Clemente Award, baseball's biggest honour for sportsmanship and community involvement. Jon Lester is a three-time World Series champion, and Jason Heyward organized the most important meeting in franchise history.

Plenty of leaders with the Chicago Cubs. No captain.

One of the most revered titles in sports is hanging by a thread in baseball, which treats its history with hallowed tones in almost every case, but doesn't seem the slightest bit concerned about the absence of the iconic C on the front of its uniforms. New York Mets third baseman David Wright is the majors' only captain on the eve of the season, and it's unclear if he will ever play again.

"Leadership is a taken role and people want to follow you just based on how you are, how you treat them, how well you listen, how well you interact daily, how much you really are into them as opposed to yourself," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said, "and that becomes obvious. Leadership is taken, man. It's hard to just place that out there."

The 35-year-old Wright was named the fourth captain in Mets history in 2013, joining Keith Hernandez, Gary Carter and John Franco. He made the last of his seven NL All-Star teams that same year before he was hampered by a series of injuries. He hasn't appeared in a major league game since 2016.

Wright declared right away that he wouldn't wear the C on the front of his jersey, so that special touch has been missing from baseball for a couple years.

"I'm not sure if there's a benefit to having a title and I've never been one to like come in here and say you have to listen to me because I'm the captain," Wright said. "I would hope that if I have something to say that somebody would listen to me because of, you know, because of what I've hopefully displayed in the clubhouse and be considered kind of a leader in here."

But Wright made no attempt to hide the significance of the title to him.

"I'll say it again, that to this day it's probably the biggest honour away from the field of my career," he said.

A variety of factors have contributed to the decline of captains. Many of the captains across sports spend most of their careers with a single team, but that has become a rarity in baseball. There also are no real responsibilities for the title.