Canada to face US in curling semifinal

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Canada's Jennifer Jones will face American Jamie Sinclair in semifinal play at the world women's curling championship.

Sinclair advanced Saturday morning with a 10-3 victory over South Korea's EunJung Kim. The Americans scored seven points in the ninth end.

Jones defeated Sinclair 8-5 on Friday night to close out a perfect 12-0 round-robin at the North Bay Memorial Gardens. The Winnipeg skip will have choice of hammer or stones.

Sinclair, a dual citizen, grew up in Manotick, Ont., and has been based in the United States for the last quadrennial. She earned the No. 6 seed with a 6-6 round-robin record.