Sara Takanashi claims record 54th career World Cup win

OBERSTDORF, Germany — Sara Takanashi claimed her first ski jumping World Cup win of the season to finally overtake Gregor Schlierenzauer with her record 54th career win on Saturday.

The four-time World Cup winner from Japan, who ceded her season title to Maren Lundby of Norway, soared 100.5 metres with her first jump and 96.5 in her second for a total of 227.1 points. She beat Daniela Iraschko-Stolz of Austria by 3.0 points and Lundby by 5.4.

It was Takanashi's fifth consecutive win in Oberstdorf.

Schlierenzauer still holds the men's record of 53 World Cup wins.