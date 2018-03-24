Australia admits ball tampering in stunning confession

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Australia cricketers have admitted ball tampering in a stunning public confession on Saturday.

Batsman Cameron Bancroft says he attempted to tamper with the ball and captain Steve Smith says the team's senior players planned it.

Bancroft was caught on television cameras holding a small yellow object which he said was a piece of sticky tape to try and tamper with the ball during day three of the third test against South Africa. Bancroft said he tried to pick up rough granules from the side of the pitch with the sticky tape and rub it on the ball to try and change its condition.

Bancroft said he had been charged with ball tampering by the match officials after the day's play.