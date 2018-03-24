Schachmann wins shortened sixth stage of Tour of Catalonia

TORREFARRERA, Spain — Maximilian Schachmann won the sixth stage of the Tour of Catalonia which was shortened due to heavy snow and bad weather in the Pyrenees Mountains on Saturday.

Defending champion Alejandro Valverde maintained his overall lead of 16 seconds over Egan Bernal ahead of the final stage.

Schachmann, a German rider for Quick-Step Doors, beat Diego Rubio in a two-man sprint to claim the 117-kilometre (73-mile) ride that ended in Torrefarrera after staring in La Pobla de Segur.

The stage was originally 194 kilometres (120 miles) and to start at Viehla in the mountains, but heavy snow led to a change by race officials.