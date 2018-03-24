D-backs tab lefty Corbin for opening day start vs Rockies

Lovullo told Corbin the news before Corbin's most recent spring training start, Friday against Cleveland.

"Just glad this time I'm ready to go and healthy," Corbin said. "He brought up 2014, too, and how that year didn't quite happen for me. So he was happy for me to be able to get another shot at this."

Corbin said he feels his career has come full circle.

"I knew I always had it in there, it just took a little bit to figure it out and kind of get back," he said. "I feel really close to where I was, if not there."

Corbin will be followed by Ray in the rotation, and if Greinke isn't ready by next Saturday, the club will have to make a decision. Taijuan Walker and Zack Godley are also part of the Arizona starting rotation.

Godley started Saturday in a split-squad game against the Kansas City Royals. He gave up a solo home run to Mike Moustakas in the first inning.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks on Saturday acquired utility infielder Deven Marrero from the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named or cash. Arizona also selected the contract of RHP Fernando Salas and designated RHP Albert Suárez for assignment. Salas has posted a 0.90 ERA in 10 spring innings. ... Lovullo has yet to name a closer for the Diamondbacks. Archie Bradley, Brad Boxberger and Yoshihisa Hirano are the candidates. ... C Jeff Mathis returned to major league game action on Saturday against Kansas City, his first spring training game in 10 days. He'd been dealing with back tightness. ... RHP Randall Delgado, a reliever, threw a bullpen session Saturday. He has an oblique injury and Lovullo said it looks like he will start the season on the disabled list.

By Jose M. Romero, The Associated Press