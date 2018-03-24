Triple-A coach, ex-star Howard Johnson hit in face by liner

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Texas Rangers minor league coach and former big league slugger Howard Johnson has been struck in the face by a line drive and taken from the dugout on a stretcher.

Johnson was transported to a hospital Saturday. There was no report on his condition.

Johnson was hit during a spring training game between Texas and Cleveland. The ball was hit by Erik Gonzalez of the Indians, and play was stopped for about 10 minutes while medical personnel treated Johnson.

This was the last exhibition game for the Rangers this year in Arizona.