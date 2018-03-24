USC hires Eric Mobley to join coach Andy Enfield's staff

LOS ANGELES — Southern California coach Andy Enfield has dipped into the AAU ranks for an assistant coach.

Eric Mobley, who has guided AAU teams for the last 11 years, joined USC on Saturday.

The addition of Mobley allows Martin Bahar to return to being the team's director of scouting, a role he held the previous two years before becoming an assistant this season after Tony Bland went on administrative leave in September.

Bland was arrested as part of the college basketball bribery and corruption case. He pleaded not guilty to four charges relating to bribery and wire fraud and was fired in January.