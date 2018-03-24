Poulter told he's in Masters prematurely

AUSTIN, Texas — Ian Poulter and Ernie Els are now connected in the worst way: Both thought they were going to the Masters.

Projections for the next world ranking showed Poulter right around No. 50 if he were to win his fourth-round match Saturday at the Dell Technologies Match Play, which would have put him in the Masters. He held on to defeat Louis Oosthuizen, 2 and 1.

In the short break before his next match, a group of reporters told Poulter he was assured of being in the top 50.

He said he asked three or four times if they were sure and said they told him, "Yeah, you're definitely in."

Not yet.

Turns out Poulter still needed to win one more match, and he received a text message letting him know where he stood. That soon became irrelevant when Kevin Kisner built an early lead and kept right on rolling to an 8-and-6 victory in the quarterfinals.

According to the world ranking, Poulter will be No. 51 next week.

"No. I'm not definitely in," Poulter said. "So next time, I won't listen to other people. I'll do my bit and focus better."

Poulter said the misinformation didn't cause him three-putt twice from long range or hit into the hazard on the par-3 fourth as the match quickly got away from him.

"I mean, I can't put that down as an excuse. It would be an excuse if I said it," he said. "So it's disappointing to be given the wrong information, but that wasn't any part of this afternoon."