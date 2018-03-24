Belleville Senators beat Toronto Marlies 4-2

TORONTO — Danny Taylor made 31 saves as the Belleville Senators doubled up the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Jordan Murray and Max Reinhart put the Senators (25-37-5) ahead 2-0 through two periods. Nick Moutrey and Colin White scored late in the third to restore the lead after Toronto tied it 2-2.

Miro Aaltonen and Andrew Nielsen scored 55 seconds apart early in the third for the Marlies (46-18-2).

Calvin Pickard started in net for Toronto but was pulled midway through the second after taking a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. He stopped 13-of-15 shots in 31:09 of action before giving way to Garrett Sparks, who kicked out 14-of-15 shots in relief.

"I just felt that it was apparent that Pickard had lost his focus and composure there a little bit and it was a time when our team was reeling. I just felt that I needed to have a response and to shake things up a little bit and get Sparks in there with a clear head," said Marlies coach Sheldon Keefe.

"I don't like having to make that change at all, I don't like putting Sparks in that situation. Pickard has been so good for us in so many areas, on and off the ice."

Belleville went 0 for 5 on the power play while Toronto failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

By The Canadian Press