UConn tops Duke 72-59, advances to Albany Region final

Duke closed its gap to 44-31 midway through the third quarter, but didn't score for the rest of the period and UConn rebuilt the 20-point advantage.

"You've got to be prepared for the whole 40 minutes," Duke coach Joanne P. McCallie said. "UConn is good at responding to that. You've got to keep going and have immediacy and smarts. ... We did in circumstances, but we couldn't get it across the board. They have too much experience not to, especially with Gabby and Nurse, they have too much experience."

The game also featured Huskies centre Azura Stevens going against her former team. She transferred to UConn after her sophomore season. Stevens had eight points and 12 rebounds.

"I was trying to approach it just like any other game because that's what you're trying to do," Stevens said. "You just gotta stay focused on winning the game ahead of you. It was made into a bigger deal than it needed to be, so I'm kind of glad that we got the win, it was a solid win, and we'll look at the film tomorrow, learn from it, and move on to the next."

Duke was led by sophomore Leaonna Odom, who has been dominant in the tournament, averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 60 per cent from the field in wins over Belmont and Georgia. She had 22 on Saturday. The loss ended the stellar careers of Duke guards Rebecca Greenwell and Lexie Brown. The pair came into the game averaging a combined 33.9 points this season which was third best among Power Five schools. They only had 16 combined against UConn.

DYNAMIC DUO: Nurse and Williams moved into a tie for fourth on the all-time NCAA win list, improving to 147-2 in their stellar careers at UConn. If the Huskies win the national championship the pair will finish at 150-2, the third-most wins all-time in NCAA history. It would also be the second-best winning percentage for a senior class, trailing only UConn's Saniya Chong, who graduated last year with a 152-2 mark.

TIP-INS: UConn had won the past eight meetings in the series before the two teams stopped playing after the 2014 season. ... McCallie is 1-11 all-time against UConn with the lone win coming in 2004 when she was the head coach of Michigan State. ... Brown added to her single-season school record for steals with seven against UConn. She finished the season with 122, eight more than former record holder Alana Beard. ... UConn was 8 for 16 from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT:

UConn beat South Carolina by 25 points on Feb. 1. The second-seeded Gamecocks advanced to the regional final with a 79-63 win over 11th-seeded Buffalo.

By Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press