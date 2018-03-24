Ben Simmons has triple-double, 76ers beat Timberwolves

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Tolliver scored 25 points, and Detroit made 13 3-pointers in the first half to rout Chicago.

The Pistons have won three of four, with the only loss in that span in overtime at Houston, but Detroit still trails Milwaukee by 5 1/2 games for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Andre Drummond had 15 points and 20 rebounds for Detroit. It was his 16th game this season with at least 20 rebounds and the 50th of his career.

Denzel Valentine led the Bulls with 18 points. They have lost five straight.

HORNETS 102, MAVERICKS 98

DALLAS (AP) — Dwight Howard had 23 rebounds and 18 points to cap an eventful four days and Charlotte held off Dallas for it third straight victory.

Howard had a career-high 30 rebounds and scored 32 points against Brooklyn on Wednesday night, then served a one-game suspension for his 16th technical foul of the season as Charlotte beat Memphis 140-79 on Thursday night. Kemba Walker had 24 points for the Hornets.

Harrison Barnes had 18 points for Dallas.

LAKERS 100, GRIZZLIES 93

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 15 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and had 10 rebounds, and Los Angeles overcame a slow start to beat Memphis.

Julius Randle added 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lakers end a four-game losing streak. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 18 points, and Lonzo Ball had 12 points and 10 assists.

Andrew Harrison led the Grizzlies with 20 points and nine assists.

MAGIC 105, SUNS 99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon had 29 points and 11 rebounds in Orlando's victory over Phoenix.

Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and nine rebounds, and D.J. Augustin nearly had his first triple-double of the season with 15 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The Magic had lost three in a row.

Phoenix has lost 11 straight and 26 of 28. Josh Jackson led the Suns with 18 points, Alex Len had 15, and Tyler Ulis and former Magic guard Elfrid Payton added 14 apiece.

