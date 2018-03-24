Harden's 27 help Rockets sail past Pelicans 114-91

Houston led by 27 entering the third quarter after a first half where Harden scored 18. The Pelicans opened the second half with an 11-2 run, with six points from Davis, to get within 66-48 with about eight minutes left.

There was a scuffle soon after that when Gordon and E'Twaun Moore got tangled up and Moore gave Gordon a two-handed shove in the back. The two players lunged at each other and had to be separated, but order was quickly restored and Moore was given a personal foul and a technical foul.

Gordon made the free throw on the technical and Harden added a basket soon after that, but it didn't end Houston's struggles in the quarter.

Harden had three turnovers over the next two minutes and another possession ended because the shot clock ran out. New Orleans scored four more points in that stretch to cut the lead to 69-52.

A 3-pointer by Ryan Anderson ended a more than three-minute scoring drought for Houston after that but New Orleans scored the next six points to whittle the deficit to 72-58 with about three minutes left in the quarter.

The Rockets got going near the end of the quarter and 3-pointers by Joe Johnson and Gerald Green left them up 83-61 entering the fourth quarter.

Houston was up 64-37 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Rajon Rondo missed the game with a sprained right wrist. ... Cheick Diallo had 15 points and nine rebounds. ... New Orleans was 6 of 21 on 3-pointers.

Rockets: Coach Mike D'Antoni said Paul was feeling better and could play on Sunday. ... Luc Mbah a Moute sat out with a sore left knee after leaving Houston's game on Thursday with the injury. ... The 37 points New Orleans scored in the first half were the fewest Houston has allowed in a first half this season.

NOT A GOOD IDEA

Harden was trying to tie his shoe late in the second quarter when DeAndre Liggins inexplicably swiped at his laces. Harden paused for a second before continuing to tie his shoe. Liggins paid for the annoyance when Harden pulled up seconds later and made a long 3 with the guard in his face. Harden added a second 3-pointer over Liggins on Houston's next possession to put Houston up 61-35.

Harden acknowledged the Liggins swiped at his shoelace but wouldn't say what he thought about the move.

"I don't know," he said. "No comment."

THEY SAID IT

D'Antoni on Capela's performance: "Clint was amazing. I thought his energy was off the charts."

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Portland on Tuesday.

Rockets: Host Atlanta on Sunday.

By Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press