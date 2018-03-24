OHL Roundup: Sting beat Spitfires in Game 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Hugo Leufvenius scored twice as the Sarnia Sting beat the Windsor Spitfires 4-1 on Saturday in Game 2 of their Ontario Hockey League first-round matchup.

Sean Josling had a goal and two assists and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Sting, who evened the Western Conference series at a game apiece after dropping the opener 6-2.

Cole Purboo scored for the Spitfires.

Justin Fazio kicked out 21 shots for Sarnia as Michael DiPietro made 48 saves for Windsor.