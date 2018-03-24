NZ 347-7, leads England by 289 at tea on day 4, 1st test

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Henry Nicholls posted his second test century as New Zealand built a first innings lead of 289 by tea Sunday on the fourth day of the first cricket test against England.

Nicholls was 100 not out at the break and New Zealand was 347-7 replying to England's first innings of 58.

After rain allowed only 23.1 overs on the second day and 17 balls on the third, New Zealand sought to bat itself towards and impregnable position in the first session Sunday.

Nicholls, resuming at 52 not out, continued a marathon innings which built on the foundation established by captain Kane Williamson who made 102 — his 18th test century. Nicholls reached his century in 10 minutes less than six hours, from 228 balls and with 11 fours in an innings which has now spanned three days.

Nicholls first came to the crease around 8pm on the first day and has batted, at least briefly, on each of the next three days before reaching his century Sunday.

The 26-year-old gave few real chances. He was tested at times by Craig Overton who bowled a good spell in the middle of the first session. But he went through the 90s relatively swiftly, moving from 90 to 94 with a four through mid-wicket off Stuart Broad and from 94 to 98 with another boundary off Moeen Ali.

There was a nervous moment as the umpires checked to see whether the ball, which had disappeared into the shadow of the main grandstand, had carried all the way for six, which would have brought up his century.

It fell just short and Nicholls composed himself again, reaching three figures when he square drove Ali for two a few balls later.

Nicholls had support throughout the day from B.J. Watling, who went from 18 not out overnight to 31 in a partnership of 54 for the fifth wicket. Colin de Grandhomme then made 29, adding 49 for the sixth wicket and Todd Astle scored 18 to put on 32 for the seventh wicket.

Tim Southee was with Nicholls and hadn't scored by the tea break.