QMJHL Roundup: Cape Bretons wins in 3OT

Marek Zachar and Mathieu Olivier supplied the goals for the Phoenix. Reilly Pickard made 30 saves in a losing cause.

Sherbrooke hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

---

OCEANIC 2 WILDCATS 1 (OT)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere scored at 17:06 of overtime as the No. 3 Oceanic evened their first-round series with No. 14 Moncton at a game apiece.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous also scored for the Oceanic, who got 33 saves from Colten Ellis.

Alexander Khovanov found the back of then net for the Wildcats. Mark Grametbauer stopped 31 shots in defeat.

The series shifts to Moncton for Game 3 on Tuesday.

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 DRAKKAR 3

HALIFAX — Benoit-Olivier Groulx broke a 4-4 tie at 15:19 of the third period to give the No. 4 Mooseheads a 2-0 first-round series lead on No. 13 Baie-Comeau.

Joel Bishop had a goal and two helpers while Filip Zadina, Maxime Fortier and Xavier Parent also scored for Halifax. Alexis Gavel made 26 saves in victory.

Gabriel Fortier, Antoine Girard and Ivan Chekhovich had goals for the Drakkar. Francis Leclerc turned away 34-of-38 shots in defeat.

Baie-Comeau hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 TITAN 0

BATHURST, N.B. — Zachary Bouthillier stopped 43 shots as No. 15 Chicoutimi beat the No. 2 Titan to even their first-round series 1-1.

Ryan Smith, Zachary Lavigne, Simon Monette and Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme supplied the offence for the Sagueneens.

Evan Fitzpatrick kicked out 23 shots for Acadie-Bathurst.

Game 3 goes Tuesday in Chicoutimi.

---

ISLANDERS 6 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY — Keith Getson scored a hat trick and Daniel Hardie had three assists as No. 9 Charlottetown toppled the No. 8 Remparts in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Sullivan Sparkes, Derek Gentile and Sam King also scored for the Islanders. Matthew Welsh made 24 saves for the win.

Gregor MacLeod and Sam Dunn replied for Quebec City. Antoine Samuel turned aside 14 shots.

The Remparts host Game 2 on Sunday.

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

By The Canadian Press