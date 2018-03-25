Vancouver Stealth beat Colorado Mammoth 13-12

DENVER — Tony Malcolm had two goals and three assists as the Vancouver Stealth came back to beat the Colorado Mammoth 13-12 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League play.

Travis Cornwall, Casey Jackson and Pat Saunders all had a pair of goals for the Stealth (2-12), who trailed 12-10 in the fourth quarter before scoring three unanswered goals. Rhys Duch, Corey Small, Joel McCready, Brandon Clelland and Andrew Suitor rounded out the attack.

Jacob Ruest and Stephen Keogh led the Mammoth (9-4) with three goals apiece. Eli McLaughlin, Joey Cupido, Zack Greer and Tim Edwards added singles.

Eric Penney made 44 saves for the win as Dillon Ward stopped 31 shots in defeat.