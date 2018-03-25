Saturday's Games

Sports 01:39 AM

Saturday's Games

NHL

Colorado 2 Vegas 1 (SO)

San Jose 5 Calgary 1

Chicago 3 N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5 Buffalo 1

Toronto 4 Detroit 3

Florida 4 Arizona 2

New Jersey 2 Tampa Bay 1

Washington 6 Montreal 4

Carolina 5 Ottawa 2

St. Louis 2 Columbus 1

Minnesota 4 Nashville 1

Edmonton 3 Los Angeles 2

---

AHL

Hershey 2 Hartford 1

Charlotte 5 Laval 3

Belleville 4 Toronto 2

Syracuse 2 Utica 0

Grand Rapids 3 Iowa 2 (SO)

Rockford 5 Chicago 3

San Diego 4 Cleveland 3 (OT)

Providence 6 Lehigh Valley 1

WB/Scranton 5 Binghamton 4 (SO)

Rochester 4 Springfield 2

Stockton 3 Manitoba 1

San Antonio 2 Texas 1

Ontario 7 San Jose 3

Tucson 2 Bakersfield 1

---

NBA

Philadelphia 120 Minnesota 108

Detroit 117 Chicago 95

Orlando 105 Phoenix 99

Houston 114 New Orleans 91

L.A. Lakers 100 Memphis 93

Charlotte 102 Dallas 98

---

NCAA Basketball

Men's Elite 8

Loyola Chicago 73 Kansas St. 62

Michigan 58 Florida State 54

--

Women's Third Round

South Carolina 79 Buffalo 63

UConn 72 Duke 59

Notre Dame 90 Texas A&M 84

Oregon 83 Central Michigan 69

---

MLS

LA Galaxy 0 Vancouver 0

New York City FC 2 New England 2

Portland 1 FC Dallas 1

Columbus 3 D.C. United 1

New York 3 Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 2 Colorado 2

---

NLL

Toronto 17 Calgary 14

Vancouver 13 Colorado 12

Rochester 13 Saskatchewan 10

---

By The Canadian Press

