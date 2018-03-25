NBA G League player under doctors' care after collapse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An NBA G League player for the Grand Rapids Drive who collapsed on the court near the end of a game with the Long Island Nets is currently under care by doctors.

The Drive said in a news release Sunday that further updates on Zeke Upshaw's condition will be provided when available. The team didn't provide additional details on Upshaw's condition.

Team spokeswoman Sarah Jbara told MLive.com that Upshaw tumbled to the floor Saturday night with about 50 seconds remaining in the game. He was taken off the court on a stretcher.

The 26-year-old Upshaw scored 11 points to help the Drive earn a playoff spot with the 101-99 victory in the regular-season finale.