He's trying to run world's fastest marathon - backward

___

AP: Who holds that world mark now?

Zitomersky: Xu Zhenjun set the record at the Beijing Marathon in 2004 with a time of 3:43:39. Beating it will mean running backward at a pace of about 8 and a half minutes per mile. In training, I've worked myself up to 45 backward miles per week, but I can't emphasize enough how hard it is. It's not efficient at all. Your calves feel like they're on fire. You use 33 per cent more energy running backward than forward.

___

AP: What are the occupational hazards?

Zitomersky: At first it was tough just getting my bearings and balance. Early on, I ran into a tree and cut up my back. When you're running forward you can zone out. You can't do that running backward. But I've gotten used to it. Sometimes I run with a friend who acts as a spotter. He's basically the eyes in the back of my head: "Right, right ... left, left ... in 100 yards we're going to make a left turn."

___

AP: How do people react when they see you?

Zitomersky: Hey, it's LA — there's a lot of weirdos out here. A lot of people just stare at me. Some get really excited and run backward with me for a few steps. I had a woman run up and hug me. Kids love me — most of them, anyway. A little girl saw me and she immediately turned around and started running backward. Then she fell down and started crying. I guess backward running isn't for everyone. But I do get a lot of messages of support from people who suffer from epilepsy.

___

AP: How confident are you of breaking the record?

Zitomersky: It's literally going to be the hardest thing I've ever done in my life. I'm by no means 100 per cent sure I'll manage it, but I'm going to give it my all. I'll be a wreck, crying my eyes out. I'm going to be a running meme.

___

Follow Bill Kole on Twitter at https://twitter.com/billkole . His work can be found here .

By William J. Kole, The Associated Press