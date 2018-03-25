Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers

Couturier exacted a bit of revenge when he knotted it late to assure the Flyers of at least a point to pull them into a third-place tie with Columbus.

"It's a big point," Couturier said. "We played a pretty good game overall. For sure, it's disappointing not coming out of here with two points, but we can build on this and maybe do a little better in little areas. Overall, I think we can build on this and keep going."

Evgeni Malkin scored his 42nd goal for Pittsburgh, pulling within two of the NHL lead held by Washington's Alex Ovechkin. Patric Hornqvist and Derick Brassard also scored for Pittsburgh. Justin Schultz had three assists for the Penguins. Matt Murray finished with 41 saves.

Rookie Travis Sanheim picked up his second career goal for the Flyers. Brandon Manning and Jordan Weal also scored. Starting goaltender Alex Lyon was pulled early in the second period after giving up three goals on 11 shots. Mrazek made 19 saves, but couldn't get a glove on Rust's winner.

The erratic Flyers fell to 4-6-3 in March after going 10-1-2 in February and have struggled keeping their cross-state rivals in check this season. Pittsburgh scored five goals in all four season meetings, outscoring Philadelphia 20-12.

Considering how crowded the division standings are with two weeks to go in the regular season, a first-round playoff meeting isn't out of the question.

If it happens, it could match the wide-open post-season clash in which the clubs scored 56 goals in six games as Philadelphia pulled off an upset in 2012.

Pittsburgh's play in the defensive end isn't quite the hot mess it was six years ago, but the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions have struggled with consistency of late and had serious issues — particularly backchecking by the forwards — in keeping the puck out of their end at times.

The Penguins have allowed an average of 37.4 shots over their past six games, a number they understand needs to go down if they want to have a realistic shot at a three-peat.

"We have moments where I thought we were playing the game the right way," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "And then there were moments where we weren't. It's finding that consistency that's going to make us a stiffer team or a stingier team to play against."

NOTES: The Flyers went 1 for 3 on the power play. Pittsburgh went 1 for 2. ... The Penguins scratched D Matt Hunwick and Fs Carter Rowney and Zach Aston-Reese. ... D Robert Hagg and Fs Taylor Leier and Dale Weise were healthy scratches for Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Continue three-game road trip in Dallas on Tuesday. Philadelphia edged the Stars 2-1 on Dec. 16.

Penguins: Visit Detroit on Tuesday. The teams have split their first two meetings, each winning on home ice.

___

By Will Graves, The Associated Press