James scores 37, Cavs beat Nets 121-114 for 5th straight win

The lead grew to 10, and when the Nets got it down to five, James halted their charge by running down the clock and nailing a 3-pointer that made it 119-111 with 39 seconds remaining.

"When we get stops we're very dynamic and that's what we did," James said.

The Cavs missed their first eight shots before James took one, which he made. He had 12 points in the first quarter, including his latest powerhouse dunk over Harris in the final seconds of the period.

But Harris rebounded nicely from being on the wrong end of James' highlight, going 8 for 9 in the first half and making all four of his 3-pointers as the Nets took a 62-60 lead.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: James had triple-doubles in two of the first three meetings with the Nets this season, including when the Cavs lost in Brooklyn in October. ... Cleveland played without forward Jeff Green because of an illness.

Nets: DeMarre Carroll had 18 points. He came in averaging 15.5 in March, the highest total of any month in his nine-year career. ... The Nets have just two home games remaining. Six of the Nets' final eight are on the road.

LBJ 2K

James reached 2,000 points in a season for the first time since 2013-14. Malone (12) and Jordan (11) previously did it.

DELIGHTFUL DUNK

Love was on the bench for James' slam the end of the first quarter. He celebrated by running and jumping into the nearby backboard stanchion .

"I wasn't out there for the Portland game when LeBron had the dunk over (Jusuf) Nurkic," Love said of a recent James highlight dunk, "but I was out there today and I was just having fun with it. It was fun to see. I love that type of play."

LUE'S RECOVERY

Drew said he spoke Saturday to Lue, who took a leave of absence from the team last week for unspecified health reasons. Drew said he didn't know when Lue planned to rejoin the Cavs but that he was on the road to recovery.

"He's back to being his old self with the cracking jokes and he's doing the things necessary from a health standpoint to get him back," Drew said.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit Miami on Tuesday.

Nets: Visit Orlando on Wednesday.

___

Follow Brian Mahoney on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Briancmahoney

By Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press