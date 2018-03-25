Brinson, key piece in Yelich trade, makes Marlins' roster

JUPITER, Fla. — Lewis Brinson and Garrett Cooper, two players acquired during the Miami Marlins' off-season rebuilding trades, learned on Sunday they had made their first opening day rosters.

A South Florida native, the 23-year-old Brinson was the key piece in the deal that sent Christian Yelich to Milwaukee.

He will start in centre field and hit leadoff when Miami opens its season on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

"It's going to be an emotional day, I think, for me and my parents and everybody that's kind of been with me through the ride, and everybody that saw me play Little League and grow up loving the Marlins," Brinson said. "I just wanted to play in the big leagues, but to get the opportunity to play in the big leagues for the Marlins, that's going to be pretty awesome."