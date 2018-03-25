St. Cloud State's Borgen signs 3-year contract with Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Defenceman Will Borgen is skipping his senior season at St. Cloud State after signing a three-year entry level contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

Borgen's contract with the Sabres won't kick in until next season. He will finish this year playing for Buffalo's minor-league affiliate in Rochester, New York, after agreeing to sign an amateur tryout contract.

The deal was reached Sunday, three days after Borgen's season ended when the top-ranked Huskies lost 4-1 to Air Force in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Borgen was selected by Buffalo in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. The 21-year-old had two goals and 15 points in 36 games this season, and named the National College Hockey Conference's defensive defenceman of the year.