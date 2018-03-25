Giannis returns, Bucks hold on for 106-103 win over Spurs

This was exactly how Bucks coach Joe Prunty wanted his team to finish against a perennial playoff contender before departing on a four-game road swing. Milwaukee is trying to move up from the eighth and final playoff spot in the East with nine games left in the regular season.

The Bucks have won two straight after losing two straight.

"Now we're feeling good about ourselves," Antetokounmpo said. "This road trip is going to be big for us."

TIP INS:

Spurs: Popovich praised Prunty for his meticulousness. Prunty got his start in the NBA as a video co-ordinator for the Spurs, spending nine seasons in San Antonio and eventually being promoted to assistant coach. "He was a real work horse, somebody who understood what I wanted and how to find it," Popovich said.

Bucks: F Jabari Parker returned to the bench after starting one game for the injured Antetokounmpo. He finished with eight points in 18 minutes. ... The Bucks outscored the Spurs 27-15 in the first quarter, a rare good start for a team that has not played well to open games in recent weeks.

SPURS' SLOPPY STARTS

The Bucks' ball movement was crisp for stretches. They played aggressively in the pivotal third against the Spurs' zone thanks in large part to Bledsoe's quickness. It was the second straight game the Spurs allowed 41 points in a quarter, tying a season high given up to the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Trailing by 12 points after the first quarter, the Spurs held the Bucks to 1-of-10 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc during the period and tied the game at 47-all at halftime.

"A couple of those runs, we couldn't weather the storm, we gave them a head-start in the first and third quarter," guard Patty Mills said.

GIANNIS' ANKLE

Antetokounmpo said he wasn't 100 per cent, but still felt good enough to record his 37th double-double of the season after grabbing 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Bucks: Begin a four-game trip against Western Conference teams by visiting the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

___

By Genaro C. Armas, The Associated Press