Sparks with shutout, Marlies beat Thunderbirds

TORONTO — Garret Sparks made 20 saves for his sixth shutout of the season as the Toronto Marlies blanked the Springfield Thunderbirds 2-0 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Pierre Engvall opened the scoring at 7:45 of the first period for the Marlies (47-18-2) before Scott Pooley added an empty netter late in the third. It was the first career AHL goal for both players.

Samuel Montembault stopped 37-of-38 shots for the Thunderbirds (28-33-6), who have lost six in a row.

Toronto went 1 for 5 on the power play while Springfield failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.