Prized prospect Kingery, Phillies reach 6-year contract

The Cardinals said pitcher Adam Wainwright will begin the season on the disabled list after injuring himself during conditioning drills earlier this week. Manager Mike Matheny said rookie Jack Flaherty will move into the rotation.

ASTROS 6, MARLINS (SS) 2

Carlos Correa, Marwin Gonzalez and Brian McCann homered for Houston and Dallas Keuchel gave up two runs in five innings. Odrisamer Despaigne pitched four innings for Miami's split squad, allowing two runs and two hits.

The Marlins announced top prospect Lewis Brinson has made the opening day roster. Brinson, acquired from Milwaukee in the Christian Yelich trade, is batting .328 this spring, hitting two home runs and driving in nine. The centre fielder will hit leadoff when Miami opens at home Thursday against the Cubs.

METS 4, MARLINS (SS) 3

Yoenis Cespedes hit his sixth spring homer, Jay Bruce also connected and Amed Rosario had two hits, including a two-run triple for New York. Steven Matz threw four shutout innings, striking out four and allowing two hits and a walk.

ORIOLES 6, PHILLIES 5

Maikel Franco hit his sixth homer and Rhys Hoskins hit his fifth for Philadelphia and Roman Quinn stole his ninth base, most in the majors this spring. Chance Sisco and Ruben Tejada both had two hits and scored a run for Baltimore. Sisco, competing with Caleb Joseph for the starting job at catcher, is hitting .429.

RAYS 11, YANKEES 1

Carlos Gomez hit one of Tampa Bay's six home runs and C.J. Cron had two hits.

Yankees first baseman Greg Bird is set to see a specialist in New York on Monday for inflammation in his right foot.

RED SOX 6, TWINS 1

Mookie Betts hit a pair of home runs and walked, driving in three runs and scoring three for Boston. J.D. Martinez had three hits and an RBI for the Red Sox, while Andrew Benintendi homered for a fourth time. David Price made his final spring start for Boston, pitching three innings and allowing one run on one hit, a home run by Brian Dozier. Minnesota closer Fernando Rodney pitched the fourth inning, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks.

TIGERS 10, BRAVES 3

Detroit starter Michael Fulmer pitched two-hit ball for seven shutout innings, Miguel Cabrera homered and Jose Iglesias had three hits for Detroit. Mike Foltynewicz's final spring start for Atlanta lasted just two innings after he surrendered six runs on eight hits.

PIRATES 7, BLUE JAYS 4

Francisco Cervelli had two hits, including his fourth homer, driving in three runs and scoring twice for Pittsburgh. Jose Osuna hit his fifth home run for the Pirates.

Steve Pearce homered for Toronto while Josh Donaldson went 0 for 3, leaving him at .148 this spring. Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada was rocked in his final tuneup, pitching 2 2/3 innings and giving up five runs on five hits and two walks.

INDIANS 6, REDS 4

Jose Ramirez had three hits and Yonder Alonso added a two-run double for Cleveland. Josh Tomlin pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits. Luis Castillo pitched five innings for Cincinnati and gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks.

The Indians announced that outfielder Michael Brantley, who had two hits and an RBI, will begin the season on the disabled list. He is recovering from off-season ankle surgery.

MARINERS 11, PADRES 7

Nelson Cruz had two hits, including his second homer for Seattle. Robinson Cano doubled and is batting .406 while Dan Vogelbach also doubled and scored after learning he'll break camp with the big league club. Mariners starter James Paxton gave up two earned runs in five innings. A.J. Ellis homered for San Diego.

CUBS 5, ROYALS 3

Kyle Hendricks pitched four scoreless innings in his final tuneup for Chicago, allowing one hit and issuing two walks. Ben Zobrist had a pair of doubles for the Cubs, scoring a run. Kansas City starter Ian Kennedy gave up one run in five innings.

WHITE SOX 16, BREWERS 1

Eddy Alvarez homered for Chicago. Nick Franklin hit his third home run for Milwaukee.

GIANTS 5, ATHLETICS 1

San Francisco starter Johnny Cueto gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings. Pablo Sandoval hit his fourth homer and Buster Posey singled and doubled. Oakland slugger Khris Davis was hitless in four trips, striking out twice, and is batting .104.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, ROCKIES 3

Chris Owings had three hits, stealing two bases and scoring a run leading off for Arizona, Jake Lamb doubled twice and Nick Ahmed had three hits, including a homer. Gerardo Parra doubled for Colorado.

