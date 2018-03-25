Marchand scores in OT to lift Bruins over Wild 2-1

Bergeron's assist came in his first game back after missing a month with a fractured foot. The centre last played on Feb. 25. He also assisted on Marchand's goal.

"It's always getting the legs and the timing and the execution back," Bergeron said. "I felt like it was getting better as the game went on."

Minnesota thought it had the tying goal later in the second, but a whistle sounded before Jason Zucker poked the puck past Rask. A replay also showed the puck under Rask's pad may have crossed the goal line, but a review determined the play was blown dead before the goal.

"You knew the puck was over the line," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. "It's just a question when did it go over the line."

Rask had a number of key saves in the first two periods, including a stop of Zach Parise on a short-handed chance and on a backhand shot by Marcus Foligno to preserve the one-goal lead.

The Wild broke through midway through the third. Captain Mikko Koivu scored his 14th goal when he collected a rebound from Matt Dumba's shot off the end boards and tucked it between Rask and the post.

It was Koivu's second goal in a 10-game stretch.

Minnesota has earned a point in five straight games.

Stalock got the start in net after Devan Dubnyk started Saturday's win against Nashville. Stalock made 26 saves and fell to 10-11-2.

"It was a playoff team again tonight so I think we see how tight games are going to be," Stalock said. "It's a bounce here or there. That's the difference."

NOTES: Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hockey team from Parkland, Florida, were in attendance and did the "Let's Play Hockey" introduction. They were in town for the USA Hockey National Championship High School tournament. ... Several players from the gold medal-winning U.S. women's hockey team took part in a ceremonial puck drop.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Wild: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

___

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Tyler Mason, The Associated Press