Lindholm lifts Ducks over Oilers 5-4 in OT

EDMONTON — Hampus Lindholm scored the winner 1:21 into overtime as the Anaheim Ducks came away with a huge 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Adam Henrique had a pair of goals and Josh Manson and Corey Perry also scored for the Ducks (39-24-13), who have gone 5-0-1 in their last six outings.

Connor McDavid, Ty Rattie, Leon Draisaitl and Ethan Bear responded for the Oilers (34-36-6), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Anaheim has 91 points and is two up on the Los Angeles Kings (89) for third place in the Pacific Division.

After a scoreless first period, Edmonton broke the deadlock 1:46 into the second when McDavid beat Anaheim goalie John Gibson with a long-range wrist shot for his 39th goal of the season.

The lead lasted only 19 seconds, however, as Manson got one past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot on a similar shot.

The Oilers retook the lead eight minutes into the second period as McDavid earned his 98th point of the season, setting up a point shot by defenceman Matt Benning that was tipped home by Rattie.

Edmonton went up 3-1 with 1:42 left in the second on a one-timer blast from a bad angle by Draisiatl, his 24th of the season.

The Ducks pulled back to within one two minutes into the third when a Marcus Pettersson shot caromed off of Henrique and past Talbot.

Anaheim tied it up six minutes into the third as Perry scored his 17th goal of the season off a rebound out front.