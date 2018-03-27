Aus captain Smith, 2 others sent home in cheating scandal

JOHANNESBURG — Australia captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft will all be sent home from South Africa and face "significant sanctions" for their role in a cheating plot, Australia's angered cricket boss announced on Tuesday.

The serious punishments, which could include lengthy bans for all three and the stripping of the captaincy and vice-captaincy from Smith and Warner permanently, will be announced in the next 24 hours once an internal investigation into the cheating scandal was completed, Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said.

"I am angry and disappointed," Sutherland said, his voice trembling at times as he spoke at a press conference in South Africa. "This is not a good day for Australian cricket."

Sutherland's announcement came in a hotel in Johannesburg after he was forced to fly halfway round the world to deal with one of the most embarrassing and damaging incidents in the history of one of cricket's biggest teams.

Smith and Bancroft were forced to make a humiliating confession after play on Saturday after their plot to tamper with the ball and cheat South Africa in a game in Cape Town was exposed — almost in comical fashion. Having decided to try and rough up the ball with a piece of yellow adhesive tape and some dirt, Bancroft was caught on television cameras on the field doing the deed and then trying to hide the tape down the front of his trousers.

They were caught and forced to come clean, but their actions have outraged Australians, who hold their hugely successful cricket team dear.

Sutherland spoke repeatedly about the long-term damage the three players had caused to Australian cricket.

"It's about the integrity and reputation of Australian cricket and Australian sport," Sutherland said. "Ultimately it's about whether Australians can feel proud of their sporting teams."

Smith, the golden boy of Australian cricket, is set to lose the captaincy for good. Warner, whose role in the scandal was officially confirmed for the first time by Sutherland, is also likely to be permanently fired as vice-captain.

They all are likely to be banned for more than just the one match Smith received for the offence from the International Cricket Council.