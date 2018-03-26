Laurier cricket team reaches new heights

Naeem was also very grateful for the contributions for Laurier Athletics director Peter Baxter, as well as International Students Services and support associate director Peter Donahue, who travelled down south for the eight days with the team.

Donahue has been along for the ride since the beginning.

“I’ve been kind of inspired by the students themselves who have this passion to play the game,” said Donahue. “I was really pleased to be able to help them get the game up and going, and get organized and take a leadership role on the campus. It’s also been a collaboration with Athletics and Recreation at Laurier to create this opportunity.”

Both Naeem and Donahue said the Cricket Club has been a welcome addition at the university, and has created a sense of belonging for international students.

“Integration is a big component of what we do," Naeem added. “Student integration into Canadian lifestyle.”

The Golden Hawks qualified for the ACC tournament with a sensational performance in the Midwest Regional Tournament in Detroit in September 2017, where they went undefeated in the tournament before falling to Wayne State University in the final.

Naeem is also a coach for the Laurier women’s cricket team, who is in its first year of existence. The team is seeing increased funding recently and will start to move from using a softball to a regulation hard cricket ball, which is used on the men’s side.

No other women’s cricket university team in Canada use the hard ball.

Naeem will be graduating from Laurier at the end of the year, but he has been mentoring a few players to prepare them to take a leadership role. However, he won’t soon forget the experience in Florida, where the team bonded with trips to Miami Beach, and jet skiing.

“There were amazing grounds, [they] were so beautiful; proper cricketing grounds,” he said. “That alone as a cricket player, is something you cherish. For me everyday of sunshine is a day of cricket. The boys had a really good time, as a captain, when you look back it’s more than winning and losing. If a team is a single unit, and the guys are having fun, as a captain, you’re very happy.”

The only part of the trip that the players had to pay for was the flights. Accommodations, food, and all other expenses were covered by the school.