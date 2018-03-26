Ryder Cup returns to Hazeltine in Minnesota in 2028

MINNEAPOLIS — The Ryder Cup will return to Hazeltine in 2028, the first time a U.S. course will host the showcase event a second time.

The PGA of America announced the decision Monday. In 2016 at the layout in Chaska outside Minneapolis, the U.S. beat Europe 17-11 for its first victory in eight years.

The 2016 event featured perfect fall weather, huge galleries and an American victory after three consecutive losses.

This fall's Ryder Cup is outside Paris, followed by Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2020, Rome in 2022, Bethpage on Long Island in New York in 2024 and Olympic Golf Club in San Francisco in 2032.