Boxscores don't tell full story in Rangers-Storm series

Even though Game 1 and Game 2 of the Kitchener Rangers-Guelph Storm first-round series had much different final scores, Jay Mckee says the two matchups were actually similar.
Kitchener beat Guelph 7-2 on Friday, March 23 in Game 1 by scoring five goals in under 10 minutes in the first period, and edged the Storm with a late go-ahead goal and 2-1 win on Sunday, March 25 in Game 2 to gain a 2-0 series lead.
“I actually don’t think the games were that different. If you look at Game 1, there was a 10-minute span where we scored five goals. If you take 10 minutes out of Game 1, it was a 2-2 game for 50 minutes,” McKee said on Monday. “I think that the fans and media look at a final score and they determine how great a game went. When you really breakdown the guts of the games, they were actually a lot alike. Guelph’s a team that scored only 18 less than us over the course of a 68-game season. They’re a team that can score, a team that can generate offense, create offensive zone time and I think the games are a lot closer than what the first score reflected, we just had everything going on right.”
Adam Mascherin, who leads all skaters in the series with four points, agreed with the notion Game 1 wasn’t really a typical rout despite the score.
“I thought we played well, obviously, we had a good start,” Mascherin said following Game 1. “Thought it was a bit too much back and forth. They’re a resilient team and they showed that in the second and third.”
Guelph goalie Anthony Popovich made his first Ontario Hockey League playoff start on Friday, allowing six goals on 30 shots before being replaced after the second period.
“You can look, they had an 18-year-old goalie playing in net, who was playing his first playoff game, and probably had heightened nerves,” McKee added.
“When you have a goalie that’s younger, and sometimes things aren’t clicking, it’s tough for a young goalie in their first game to get dialed in. He was definitely more comfortable in Game 2, came up with some big saves.”
Popovich made 30 saves in Sunday’s Game 2 loss.
In the Rangers' crease, Mario Culina has been excellent, especially in Game 2, where he made 41 saves.
“He’s a guy that we’re okay with giving up a high amount of shots, as long as the majority are from the outside,” said McKee. Every team is going to work their way into the inside and get some grade ‘A’ chances, but one of the things that Mari has been really good at is making the saves that goalies are supposed to make.
A lot of times when you have younger goalies, you give up 40 shots where are a lot on the outside, one or two trickles in. Those are the ones that can hurt you, especially in the playoffs. Mario from day one has been real good at making those saves that you want the goalies to make. He comes up with some grade A saves as well. He’s been a real backbone of our team has been team since he’s been here.”
Logan Brown added two assists in Game 2 and has in the series while Givani Smith and Kole Sherwood each scored. Sherwood has two goals in the series. Kitchener had seven different goal scorers in a balanced attack in Game 1.
McKee stressed the importance of having his top players be at their best in the postseason, and has been particularly impressed with Mascherin for his increased physical presence.
“We have clips of him with great back checks and tracking. He’s bringing everything he has in all departments of the game. And that’s what you need. You need guys playing out of their element if you want to be successful in the playoffs."
6,492 fans packed the Kitchener Auditorium in Game 1, while 5,822 were in attendance for Game 2.
“The crowd has been great,” McKee said.
“I’ve been here for three years now. In the past, in the first round, we haven’t had the fan support and that’s typical around the league. We haven’t had the fan support that we’ve seen the first two games (this year). Our players definitely feed off it, even the energy level of the crowd has been stepped up a notch since the regular season, we definitely appreciate that and it definitely adds fuel to the fire our players.”
Game 3 and Game 4 of the Highway-7 series are Tuesday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 28 in Guelph.
