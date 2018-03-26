No jail for car-flipping son of Villanova hoops announcer

PHILADELPHIA — A Villanova University basketball announcer's son who was arrested for flipping a car after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win won't do any jail time.

Court records show 20-year-old John Rigsby was recommended for a yearlong accelerated rehabilitative probationary program on March 16. Once he completes the program, his arrest record can be expunged.

A message seeking comment from his lawyer wasn't returned Monday.

His father is Robert "Whitey" Rigsby, the longtime broadcaster for the team that's heading to the Final Four.