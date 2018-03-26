Panthers re-sign guard Silatolu, cornerback Gunter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have re-signed guard Amini Silatolu and cornerback LaDarius Gunter to one-year contracts. Both were backups with the Panthers last season and had been free agents.

Financial terms were not available Monday.

A five-year NFL veteran, Silatolu played in 14 games with three starts as a late-season injury replacement. The Panthers' second-draft pick in 2012 has played in 48 games and started 31 during his career.

Gunter was claimed by the Panthers from Green Bay in Week 2 last season and played in four games. He played in 25 games with 15 starts previously for the Packers.